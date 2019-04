The Canberra Raiders have continued one of their best starts to an NRL season in 14 years after defeating the Parramatta Eels 19-0 at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders halfback Sam Williams jumped on the line to speak to Full Time’s Clinton Maynard from the sheds.

“It was a really tough victory, we had to work pretty hard at certain times” he said.

