‘Carlton should apologise and give money back to their fans’: Mark Robinson

Carlton’s pathetic display against North Melbourne has prompted the chief footy writer for the Herald Sun to encourage fans to seek a refund.

“Carlton should apologise and give money back to their fans because that was disgraceful” Mark Robinson tells Billy McGee and Mieke Buchan.

“They weren’t ready mentally or physically to put the flag in the ground.

“They ran out and said ‘alright, let’s play’, and they were wiped, they were wiped off the park for three quarters.

“It was a really, really poor game.”

The 58 point thumping sees the Blues slump to a record of 1 and 6 and in a familiar position – on the bottom of the ladder. Knives are out for Blues coach Brendan Bolton but Robbo isn’t convinced the club is on the verge of sacking him.

“Carlton aren’t going to sack Brendan Bolton, none of that sort of business, it was just a really, really disappointing loss after what had been a pretty good six weeks,

“This was the dark old days, this was last year when they won two games of football, no spirit, no pressure, no smarts.” he said.

