Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Carroll excited to see new Broncos outflit in NRL opener

7 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Brisbane Broncos are rejuvenated under new coach Anthony Seibold and Mark Carroll is excited to see how they shape up in 2019.

After the coach swap with Seibold and Wayne Bennett occurred a year early, there’s plenty of intrigue around the Broncos this year.

And ahead of tonight’s blockbuster opening match against Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, the former Rugby League star told Macquarie Sports Radio he was left impressed with the new Broncos coach after hearing him talk.

“You can just see by the way they train and speak, there’s a spring in their step,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Macquarie Sports Radio
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83