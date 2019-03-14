Carroll excited to see new Broncos outflit in NRL opener

Brisbane Broncos are rejuvenated under new coach Anthony Seibold and Mark Carroll is excited to see how they shape up in 2019.

After the coach swap with Seibold and Wayne Bennett occurred a year early, there’s plenty of intrigue around the Broncos this year.

And ahead of tonight’s blockbuster opening match against Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park, the former Rugby League star told Macquarie Sports Radio he was left impressed with the new Broncos coach after hearing him talk.

“You can just see by the way they train and speak, there’s a spring in their step,” he said.

