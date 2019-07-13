CATCH UP | Ashes to Ashes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Australia’s perfect record in World Cup semi-finals (seven made, seven won) has been forever tarnished after the Poms got one back in that regrettable colonial grudge match.

Poetically, rising from the smouldering wreck of a World Cup campaign is a refreshed, renewed, and WAG-free Australian side fixated on the only smouldering wreck that matters: The Ashes.

The visual elegance of test cricket could be permanently soiled by players wearing numbers on their backs, a blight on the creams. Think about it: 69, 23, 666 – It’s just not cricket.

What do we do with our World Cup castaways, those whose talents don’t translate from the white ball to the red? Roy & H.G rightfully point out they will not be welcomed home with open arms; we’re a nation of winners. Is a stint on Nauru out of the question?

Learn why Roy has never liked the sullen and sulky Jason Roy, and why an SCG stink over a drop-in wicket could wipe out the zeal of cricket’s most sacred. The Bulli soil gets no respect.

There’s an undeniable link between a rise in apartment living and the declining standards of Australian cricket. Could a balcony league be the solution? You won’t see much action square of the wicket…

Cameron Smith, the recording breaking accountant, dripping in Anzac Spirit and the essence of Gallipoli. 400 games of NRL, most points, most goals, most Origin appearances, most Origin wins – but did you know he also won his AFL tipping comp?

A walk of Basketball heroes, Bomber Thompson’s legal woes and Roy’s illegal casino, plus Pigeon McGrath’s tie-dye obsession, and don’t forget rural and regional Australia’s demand for more heavyweight prize fights – give the punters what they want.

All of that and so much more on Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G!

Click PLAY to hear Just Short of a Length with Roy and H.G: Ashes to Ashes