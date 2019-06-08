CATCH UP | The Curious Cans of Bareul Jeong

Patriots, pilgrims, punters and sandpaper buffs – what a week it’s been in sport…. unless you’re Winx’s brother Wanx, or Bareul Jeong as he’s more commonly known.

Rampaging Roy Slaven calls on the Government to intervene after it emerged that Wanx AKA Bareul Jeong was sent to a South Korean knackery, turned into dog food, and canned. It’s beholden on the foreign minister to bring those cans home to Australia and give them the proper burial they so deserve – just don’t tell Winx.

The Cricket World Cup has a militaristic flavour this week. The Aussies are playing with flashes of the Anzac spirit, Sheldon Cottrell celebrates with a salute, and MS Dhoni has been issued a please explain over gloves embossed with an Indian Army Insignia, predictably met with Pakistani indignation. All touring sides would benefit from a tour to Gallipoli to put things in perspective.

Could the much-maligned middle overs be improved by taking Dhoni’s lead and dressing the Kookaburra in army fatigues? Enter the Camouflage Cricket ball, the Sniper Ball. You can’t hit what you can’t see…

Ash Barty shines despite the ignominy of the outside courts in a display of, dare we say, Anzac Spirit…

There’s dog shots the NRL, merciless booing in the AFL, and a shellshocked Blues outfit who should’ve bucked up with a State of Origin stink-up.

AFL in China is a rip-roaring success, just ask the fans who were taken to the wrong venue. Die-hard Chinese Suns fans, truth be told.

Roy, ever the lyricist, turns his dab hand to the national anthem and re-writes the opening stanza. It’s a masterpiece of inclusion and unity,

Oh, and meet Cyril Plumb AO, Just Short of a Length’s freshly minted soundproof booth specialist.

