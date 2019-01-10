Macquarie Sports Radio
Caulfield Cricket Club President: “Pucovski’s got all the shots”

12 hours ago
David Morrow, Tiffany Cherry, Tony Leonard
Caulfield Cricket ClubWill Pucovski

20-year-old Will Pucovski is one of the brightest batting talents in the country and has been selected for Australia’s Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Pat Lennon is the President of the Caulfield Cricket Club where it all started for Pecovski and believes he deserves a spot in the Test series.

Lennon told Macquarie Sports Radio, “He’s an accumulator of runs, he’s patient, his game seems to be suited to Test cricket, he’s got all the shots, he’s got the pedigree.

“Let’s just hope he gets that bit of luck and gets a start.”

Hear Pat Lennon’s interview with David Morrow and Julian King.

 

 

 

Sports
