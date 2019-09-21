Macquarie Sports Radio
Certainties and who is on thin ice for the Summer of Cricket?

4 hours ago
Ian Chappell
In a final edition of The Cricket Show: Ashes edition with Ian Chappell and Julian King, Chappelli shares his thought on the drawn Ashes series. Was it a true reflection of the quality of squads?

Taking your calls Chappelli gives his say on sun protection for players, and speaking of summer who he thinks will make up our squad as we look to take on Pakistan and New Zealand in this summers tests.

Also with ODI’s, T20’s, and tests being played at a rapid rotating rate find out where Chappelli thinks Cricket Australia’s alliances lie.

Image: Philip Brown/Popperfoto / Contributor

Click PLAY to hear the full show:

