Chad Townsend explains final play in shock Cronulla loss

Cronulla Sharks half Chad Townsend has opened up on the final stages of his side’s shock defeat to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Sharks narrowly lost to the Bulldogs 14-12 yesterday, stunning the NRL world.

The 28-year-old explained the final play of the game.

“Jack Williams made the break and then he got tackled a few metres from the line,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“I was out on the left screaming for the ball and Shaun (Johnson) couldn’t hear me.

“I saw the boys out wide and I thought it could’ve been too far for a pass so I put a kick in – whether than was the right or wrong decision, I’ll live by that.

“It’s disappointing the game ended there but we didn’t lose the game with the final play.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio