Chad Townsend has nothing but praise for young Sharks

Image: Craig Golding / AAP

Despite the Cronulla Sharks missing around $3 million in players due to injuries they have upset NRL heavyweights Melbourne Storm at PointsBet Stadium.

Sharks half-back Chad Townsend joined Clinton and Sam on Weekend Breakfast to shine light on just how important the younger members of their squad were to last night’s victory, “we’ve got all the confidence in the world that these young guys know our structures and the way that we play, it’s just about getting that out on the field at game time.”

Despite having his hand stepped on by Josh Morris’ studs Townsend says that he hopefully will not be joining his sides seemingly never ending injury list; “I’ve actually gone and had some x-rays this morning so fingers crossed there’s no fracture and it’s just a ruptured blood vessel, which means I’ll be good to go next week.”

