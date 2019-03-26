Champion sire Redoute’s Choice dies at Arrowfield Stud

Arrowfield Stud has announced the death of Australia’s leading sire and champion track performer Redoute’s Choice at the age of 22.

In a statement, Arrowfield said the distinguished stallion was “humanely euthanised after suffering a traumatic loss of mobility which could not be restored, despite intensive care by Arrowfield’s veterinary and stallion teams.”

“Redoute’s Choice is such a big part of all our lives, and right now it’s hard to imagine Arrowfield without him.” Arrowfield’s John Messara said.

“He has given us so much, Arrowfield has been built on his back and he’s allowed all of us and many, many other people to fulfil our dreams and ambitions.

“I’m grateful to all my team, past and present, who are part of his story, especially those who have cared for and worked with Redoute’s Choice every day, and have ensured that he’s had the long and wonderful life he deserved. There are many tears being shed at Arrowfield today.

“I also thank everyone who helped us launch his stud career, his shareholders, and those who bred to him, and bought, raced, trained and rode his progeny. He has blessed us all.”

Redoute’s Choice is the son of Danehill and Shantha’s Choice and was a brilliant thoroughbred in his racing career, winning four Group 1 races and earning more than $1.5 million in prize money.

He was retired to Arrowfield Stud in 2000 and would quickly become one of the world’s most dominant and in demand sires. He was Australia’s leading sire on three ocasions, in 2006, 2019, and 2014.

Upon his death, Redoute’s Choice has sired 34 Group 1 winners including The Autumn Sun, the best three-year-old in Australia who won his 5th Group 1 race, the Rosehill Guineas, last Saturday.

