Champion trainer Darren Weir lies down without a fight, faces four-year ban

Champion horse trainer Darren Weir faces a four-year ban from racing.

Weir chose to lie down without a fight during a marathon show cause hearing at Racing Victoria headquarters last night.

He won’t contest the charges against him related to the discovery of jiggers at his stables, and conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

The decision came after learning stewards would pursue a four-year ban

The matter will now be heard by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board.

In the meantime, Weir is not permitted to operate as a trainer nor owner.

If he sits out four years, Weir will be aged 52 by the time he’s allowed to return.

Racing expert Michael Felgate and Ross Stevenson agreed that, if that eventuated, they expected to see Weir in racing again.

His training sidekick, meanwhile, will fight the charges against him.

Jarrod McLean told last night’s hearing that he will contest charges levelled at him.

McLean is allowed to keep training in his own right, but is not permitted to train any horses that had been in Weir’s stable up to January 30 this year.

The charges for failing to assist the stewards were dropped.