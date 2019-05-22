Chappell says it’s ‘ludicrious’ if David Warner doesn’t open batting

Australian cricketing great Ian Chappell says it’s a no-brainer to play David Warner as an opener for the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

The Aussies are set to face West Indies on Wednesday night in the first of three World Cup warm-up games ahead of the tournament beginning on May 30.

Chappelli told Macquarie Sports Radio it’d be “ludicrous” to suggest playing the returning batter anywhere else in the order.

‘You’ve got a bloke who frightens the hell out of the opposition,” he said.

“If he fires, he can have you in a position in the first 20 overs to basically win you the game.

“I’m hoping Justin Langer is not messing around because surely Warner has got to open the batting.”

