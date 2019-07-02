Chappelli’s XI: Former skipper names his all-time Australian ODI side

Mitchell Starc’s scorching form in the Cricket World Cup prompted former captain Allan Border to declare that the left-arm quick would walk into the all-time Australia ODI side.

Who doesn’t love a round of selection speculation? It prompted a fierce debate between David ‘Thirsty’ Morrow and Mathew Thompson and the two thought it best to defer to a man whose experience and wisdom make him one of the game’s leading authorities:

Ian Chappell. Former Test Captain, World Series Cricket pioneer, and Macquarie Sports Radio Cricket Commentator.

When assembling an all-time Australian XI, Chappelli says there are three important criteria to prioritise.

“For the batsmen, you want guys who can score quickly and generally the best players can score according to whatever format they’re playing in. I’d like four, perhaps even five proper batsmen in my line-up,” Chappelli said.

“Fielding is critical, so a very good fielding team, and with the bowlers, I’d concentrate on bowlers who get batsmen out rather than contain them,”

Gun batsmen who plunder runs swiftly. Faultless fielders whipping laser beams at the stumps. Bowling savages relentlessly claiming scalps.

Giddy up.

Chappelli’s XI

David Warner

Mark Waugh

Ricky Ponting

Greg Chappell

Andrew Symonds

Adam Gilchrist (wk)

Gary Gilmore (If playing in England) / Glenn McGrath (if playing in Australia)

Dennis Lillee

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Johnson

Shane Warne

