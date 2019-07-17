Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says Raiders can do ‘something special’ this season

Canberra Raiders recruit Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says his team have the belief that they can do something special this season and be a genuine premiership contender.

The Raiders have been one of the biggest improvers in 2019 after finishing 10th last season to currently sit third on the NRL ladder with 10 wins from 16 games.

Nicoll-Klokstad who joined the Raiders this season told Halftime there’s a belief across the park that his team can challenge for the NRL premiership.

“Just thinking about us being in the Grand Final, I was getting tingles,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“I was telling my roommate Joey we can do something really special this year.

“I think that’s the belief across the park.

“We’ve just got to worry about what we can control and what we can do and the results will take care of itself.”

The 23-year-old who has started every game this season at fullback after only making the move across the ditch from the Warriors in the pre-season, but has been touted as one of the buys of the season so far.

Nicoll-Klokstad has been a key part of coach Ricky Stuart’s master-plan to shake up the Raiders spine, starring alongside Jack Wighton, Aidan Sezer and Josh Hodgson.

He says he never would have expected his move to be as successful as it’s been.

“Coming over here to play the amount of games I have so far, I didn’t think I’d be playing that much,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“To get to the games that I have, I’m pretty proud of where I am.

“I know there’s along way to go before we start talking semis and that, but I’m really proud of how far we’ve come and what we could do this year.”

Nicoll-Klokstad has played 23 First Grade games and scored 15 tries since debuting for the Warriors in 2017.

Canberra host Wests Tigers on Saturday at GIO Stadium

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.

Image credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.