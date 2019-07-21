Chatfield believes, ‘depth of talent is increasing in the netball world’

The issue of competitiveness in netball has been brought up as the Diamonds march into another World Cup Final, something they’ve never missed. But one former Diamond says that the gap in talent is shrinking.

“The depth of talent is increasing in the netball world,” says former Diamonds defender Bianca Chatfield.

“Now it’s 4 or 5 teams that could compete to actually win it.”

England took down Australia in a thrilling Commonwealth Games gold medal match and the Diamonds semi-final against South Africa was a lot closer than most thought (winning 55-53).

Chatfield believes that these mostly lop-sided tournaments are good for the sport and that the gap between top and second-tier nations will shrink

“They learn a lot from it, and the more the players are exposed to it the more those players are then being recruited by the Super Netball, and that’s where international netball is being developed a lot.”

I do see the advantage of doing it, but I also see that in the round games… it’s hard to be entertained by what’s out there” says Chatfield.

