Chelsea beat Arsenal in Europa League final after action-packed second half

Chelsea have scored three goals in 16 second-half minutes against Arsenal to seal their second Europa League title.

After a tight first half in Baku, the deadlock was broken by former Arsenal striker Oliver Giroud four minutes into the second half.

Pedro doubled Chelsea’s lead into the 60th minutes, sweeping home past goalkeeper Petr Cech in his last professional game.

Eden Hazard – who is widely expected to leave Chelsea following the game – tucked home a penalty to make it 3-0 after 65 minutes.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi gave his some some hope after scoring a stunning goal from outside the box shortly after but any chance of a comeback was snuffed out as Giroud and Hazard combined to score Chelsea’s fourth goal shortly after.

The result means Chelsea returns to the Champions League next season, while Arsenal will be forced into the Europa League for a second consecutive year.