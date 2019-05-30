‘Childish and rubbish’: Davis not happy about Queensland Blues ban

Courier Mail writer Greg Davis isn’t impressed with Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters’ ban on talking about their opposition.

Walters declared on Tuesday they wouldn’t be taking any questions on New South Wales ahead of next Wednesday’s Origin opener in Brisbane.

The message appeared to be heeded by multiple Queensland players in the lead up but Davis slammed the initiative.

“My concern is New South Wales is out-Queenslanding Queensland,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The Blues camp is relaxed, chilled and everyone else is rolling along nicely but we’re being stupid.

“This coach whispering thing is just embarrassing.

“It’s childish, it’s amateurish and it’s rubbish.”

