Chris Garry: Brisbane top four hopes ‘gone’

The Brisbane Broncos top four hopes are “gone”.

That’s the big call made by Seven News sports journalist Chris Garry after yet another bad loss for Brisbane to the Tigers on Thursday evening at Suncorp Stadium.

With several club legends including Justin Hodges and Gorden Tallis calling out the Broncos culture earlier in the week, it was an improved Brisbane side.

However, it wasn’t enough as Michael Chee-Kam burst over for a sensational solo try to win it for the Tigers 22-16 in the dying minutes.

But with issues over their forward pack and halves, Garry says Brisbane are not a premiership contender this season.

“I’ve been one who’s been preaching patience with the Broncos and I still am, I still think they’ll make the finals,” Garry said.

“But the top four it’s gone, they’re not making the top four now, it’s not going to happen, if you don’t make the top four you’re not going to win the premiership.

“I don’t think this team is equipped for the premiership, I didn’t think that in the pre-season, but I did think they’d be on the fringe of the four, it’s been very disappointing.

“I’m a fan of Anthony Seibold, I think he’s an excellent coach and the criticism of him is totally unwarranted, he’s proven that he’s good at developing young players.

“However his reactions at the press conferences, he’s letting it get to him, I don’t think it’s a good sign that he’s getting frustrated.”

Brisbane are now sitting in 13th on the NRL ladder with just one win from five games in Seibold’s first season in charge.

It doesn’t get any easier for the men from Red Hill with an away trip to Canberra awaiting them next week.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.