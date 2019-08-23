Chris Garry on why James Roberts didn’t work out at Brisbane

7 News Brisbane rugby league reporter has his ear to the ground on everything happening in the Sunshine State when it comes to rugby league. He joined Christian Jantzen on Half-Time to preview the three Queensland teams’ matches this week.

Which is of course headlined by the Brisbane Broncos hosting the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which has a lot of feel in it given Anthony Seibold’s war of words with Souths’ assistant Jason Demetriou.

The Broncos chose Seibold over Demetriou for the Head Coach gig last season, but Garry told us why former Bronco James Roberts chose to join the Bunnies mid-season.

“Quite simply Jimmy just doesn’t really like the way Siebold coaches. Siebold’s very technical, he’s all about details… whereas Jimmy is a throwback player who training isn’t a big deal to him, he just believes he will produce on the day, and that’s more the Wayne Bennett style of things”, Garry said.