City out for revenge against Spurs and Chelsea aim to avoid early pressure: EPL Matchday 2 Preview

Matchday 1 came and went without many major shocks but Matchday 2 presents some prickly challenges for the big six clubs.

It kicks off with Arsenal hosting Burnley on Saturday night. The Gunners scraped through against Newcastle last week but will feel more comfortable playing at The Emirates, even against a Burnley side full of confidence after their 3-0 dismissal of Southampton.

Liverpool travel to Southampton with the UEFA Super Cup safely in the trophy cabinet but with some slight fatigue after their trip to Istanbul. A high-pressing Saints side could be a slightly nervy prospect as they look to bounce back from their big loss last week.

The biggest game of the round is undoubtedly Manchester City vs Tottenham early Sunday morning. The defending champions looked flawless in MD1 as they smashed five unanswered goals past West Ham. In comparison, Spurs left it late to get past Aston Villa.

But memories will still be very fresh for both teams of the Champions League quarter final only months ago that saw Spurs knock City out in a classic.

Chelsea will still be hurting from their penalties loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup on Thursday but probably moreso from their 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United in MD1. Three points against Leicester at Stamford Bridge are an absolute must for Frank Lampard’s men or they’ll find themselves under some serious early pressure.

Matchday 2 wraps up with Wolverhampton hosting Manchester United. Wolves beat the Red Devils twice last season and many have suggested they could even finish above them this season. But United will be full of confidence after their massive win over Chelsea and will be eager to reassert their dominance over the traditionally mid-table clubs.

