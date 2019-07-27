Classic Darren Gough sledging and Ian Chappell’s Ashes XI

The ICC Cricket World Cup is well in the rear-view mirror, and now we look ahead to the Ashes. To prepare you for this special time of year Julian King will be joined every Saturday morning by former Australian Captain Ian Chappell to make sure you’re on top of all the Ashes action. In their debut addition:

Chappelli shared who would have been in his XI as well as taking aim at a player he believes ‘looked like a crippled crab’

And the international rivalry was at its finest when the guys chatted to legendary English bowler Darren Gough

Click PLAY to hear more