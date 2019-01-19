Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • CLASSIC! Federer asked for accreditation..

CLASSIC! Federer asked for accreditation at the Australian Open

52 mins ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Well, rules are rules!

No one gets into accredited areas of the Australian Open without their pass – not even Roger Federer.

The winner of 20 Grand Slams (six at Melbourne Park), and arguably the greatest player of all time, was headed for the locker room when he was stopped by the guard for not wearing his pass.

Federer was forced to wait at the door until his accreditation arrived.

For his part, the Swiss legend seemed completely understanding about the situation.

Watch it unfold here:

Macquarie Sports Radio
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83