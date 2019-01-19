CLASSIC! Federer asked for accreditation at the Australian Open

Well, rules are rules!

No one gets into accredited areas of the Australian Open without their pass – not even Roger Federer.

The winner of 20 Grand Slams (six at Melbourne Park), and arguably the greatest player of all time, was headed for the locker room when he was stopped by the guard for not wearing his pass.

Federer was forced to wait at the door until his accreditation arrived.

For his part, the Swiss legend seemed completely understanding about the situation.

Watch it unfold here: