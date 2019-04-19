Clint Bolton: Alex Brosque’s grown into an ‘inspired leader’

They shared both success and hardships throughout their times at Sydney FC and former keeper Clint Bolton says Alex Brosque has now grown into an “inspired leader”.

It came after Brosque announced his retirement early this week from professional football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is will bring an end to his 18-year career in the sport as the Sky Blues continue their tilt for another A-League title.

Bolton who played with Brosque for several years says his former teammate has come of age in recent years.

“He sets a pretty high bar, he’s a decent guy, he’s a pretty good teammate,” Bolton said.

“When I was playing with him at Sydney FC, he was very laid back, a gifted footballer, but I always felt underachieved and didn’t reach his potential particularly as far as goals scored went.

“In those early years, he didn’t really score the amount of goals I thought he was capable of but he was always a dangerous player on the field.

“Since we’ve gone our separate ways I’ve seen him become this really inspired leader.

“He’s an excellent captain particularly in the last few year under Arnie (Graham Arnold) with his real ruthless edge to him.

“But on the park he’s really developed this winning attitude or this must win type ruthlessness which I think is just exceptional.”

Brosque is the club’s most successful captain having won four trophies as well as making the most appearances for the club with 265 on top of scoring the most goals with 82.

Sydney FC defeated Perth 1-0 at Kogarah on Thursday evening to almost secure second spot ahead of the finals.

They round out the season with a clash against the Jets in Newcastle.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.