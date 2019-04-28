Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Coach Muscat says, “we can’..

Coach Muscat says, “we can’t afford to look beyond next Friday” as A-League regular season ends

3 hours ago
Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
A-Leaguekevin msucatMelbourne Victory

Image: Daniel Pockett / AAP Image

The A-League season has hit the pointy end and the third place Melbourne Victory sit and wait to see who their opponent will be.

“We can’t afford to look beyond next Friday”

Coach Kevin Muscat isn’t letting his teams form in their final regular season win get ahead of him with his team having to take the long way to the final.

“Ultimately we prepare as a group and we’ve really worked hard on things this year”

Click PLAY to join the conversation:

Mieke Buchan and Billy McGee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83