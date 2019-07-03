Collingwood great urges struggling players to stay off social media

Collingwood great Tony Shaw is urging players struggling with mental health issues to shut down their social media accounts.

The Pies midfielder opted to step away from the game on Wednesday, later taking to Instagram to say he was “a broken man at the moment”.

Beams said he needed time away from the football problem to address mental health problems.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio social media was a “horrible thing” for those dealing with mental health issues.

“If it’s going to cause you problems, you get off it so you don’t need to read some of the crap that goes around,” he said.

“It’s a horrible thing, if you can’t handle it then you’ve got to get away from it.

“It’s hard but leave it alone and don’t even read it.

“As a matter of fact I think a lot of players have already done that.”

Shaw said mental health was becoming a “massive” issues for footy clubs to deal with.

“We’ve had three or four (in AFL) in the last 12 months to put their hand up,” he said.

“You’ve got to give (Beams) his time and space so hopefully he can work his way back.”

“It’s a horrible situation.”

Image: Graham Denholm/AFL Photos/Getty Images