Collingwood great wouldn’t offer Brodie Grundy a seven-year deal

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says his former club shouldn’t offer star ruckman Brodie Grundy a seven-year deal.

The 25-year-old is agitating for a long-term deal but the Pies are only prepared to offer him a three-year extension.

Grundy will become a restricted free agent at the end of 2020.

Shaw told Macquarie Sports Radio the uncertainly of a seven-year deal year wouldn’t appeal to the club.

“Every time a ruckman goes up at a centre bounce, it can be a chance of a knee-on-knee (injury),” he said.

“I think the four years Collingwood have offered him is fantastic, after the four years he may be offered more.

“The other thing about him wanting to go home, that may be a bigger pull than anything.

“In four years, you don’t know what’s going to happen in that period of time.”

(Image: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)