Collingwood star Dayne Beams to step away from footy indefinitely

Dayne Beams has taken indefinite leave.

Collingwood said on Wednesday the star midfielder intended to return at some stage but would not do so until he was “confident” he could “dedicate himself” to football.

He’s already sidelined with a hip injury.

“I have been on the record in the past about the battles I have fought,” Beams said in a club statement.

“Right now, I need to step away and regather myself.

“I hope people will understand that this is something I need to do for myself and, importantly, my family.

“Our well being is the highest priority.”