Collingwood star James Aish thriving in new half-back role

Collingwood star James Aish says he’s enjoyed his new role in the half-back line after moving out of the Pies’ midfield.

Aish was forced out of a star-studded midfield featuring the likes of captain Scott Pendlebury, Steele Sidebottom, Dayne Beams and Taylor Adams.

The 23-year-old has been an important part of the Pies back half this season – averaging 21 disposals and six marks for 2019.

Aish said he’s loved the responsibility of having to compete against a one-on-one opponent.

“I’m loving it actually,” Aish said.

“It’s probably quite similar in a way to playing on the wing which I played a fair bit of my footy.

“You run similar patterns and have a similar role, I love the defensive side of things and being in probably more contests that sorts of puts you into the game and gives you obviously an opponent you have to beat and I guess impact the team offensively as well.

“So I’ve been really enjoying it and we’ve got a really good back six or seven down there and we all get along really well.

“I think we’re improving every week, so it’s a great place to be.”

Aish was taken at pick seven in the 2013 AFL Draft by Brisbane before moving to Collingwood at the end of the 2015 AFL season.

Collingwood will be looking to bounce back from their grand final loss when they play the Western Bulldogs on Friday evening at the MCG with the first bounce at 7:50pm AEST.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.