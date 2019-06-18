Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Collingwood young gun in hot water over alleged betting activity

5 hours ago
MML
Football Featured

Collingwood young gun Jaidyn Stephenson is reportedly in hot water over his betting activity.

It’s alleged he placed a bet on a game in which he played.

The AFL integrity unit is investigating.

It’s not the first time the Pies have been embroiled in a betting scandal.

In 2011, then Collingwood player Heath Shaw was suspended for eight games and fined $20,000 for a $10 bet.

Shaw and a friend bet on then captain Nick Maxwell kicking the first goal of the clash with Adelaide, knowing his teammate (known as a defender) was set to start in the forward line.

Stephenson won the league’s rising star award last season.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said he would not comment on the matter.

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83