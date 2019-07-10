‘Come on mate’: Collingwood great slams Mason Cox’s level of media exposure

Collingwood great Tony Shaw has slammed Pies big-man Mason Cox.

The 28-year-old American was a revelation in 2018 but has failed to back up his strong form this year.

Shaw urged Cox to dial back his media commitments, questioning if the added exposure has negatively impacted his game.

“Big Mason Cox has had a horrible run,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“Maybe he’s had a bit too much publicity, he’s had a ripper year last year but it just hasn’t been the same (impact.

“Every time you open the papers, he’s doing this and doing that.

“I just think come on mate, come back a bit and come down to earth.”

“I don’t know what’s happened (to their form).

“There’s no flow, it looks like it’s a trend not just from Collingwood but from a number of games we’ve had in the last month.”

