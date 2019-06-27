Concussion blow: Brain disease CTE found in former Rugby League players

The deadly brain disease known as CTE and linked with concussions sustained by repetitive blows to the head has been identified for the first time in the brains of two former NRL players.

The breakthrough discovery was made by researchers from Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, NSW Health Pathology and the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre.

Evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – or CTE – was found in the brains of two deceased NRL players who both played more than 150 games.

The traumatic effects of CTE were first discovered in the brains of former NFL players and led to a series of high profile lawsuits. As of July 2018, the NFL has paid out more than $500 million under the NFL’s concussion settlement protocols.

In a statement, the NRL highlights the significant investments they have made in this area and says they will review the findings.

“The NRL’s approach to the management of head injuries is based on global best-practice.

“The NRL has significantly increased its focus and investment in this area of player safety and will continue as an active participant in the work of the global sport community to advance the understanding and management of head injuries in contact sport.

“The findings released today will be reviewed by the NRL before any further comment is made.”

MORE TO COME