Confusion still surrounds the sacking of the Matildas coach

Herald Sun football journalist David Davutovic says “serious questions” need to be asked of the FFA after the Matildas’ coach was sacked.

Alen Stajcic was removed as the team’s head coach on Saturday, which FFA CEO David Gallop (above) said was a result of two internal surveys on the team’s culture.

The FFA has not detailed what specific cultural issues led to the sacking, which comes just months before the World Cup in June.

Davutovic told Macquarie Sports Radio the FFA needs to take “massive responsibility”.

“David Gallop sat there and said the national team coach sets the culture, well I disagree,” Davutovic said.

“In any organisation, it starts with the board, the administration, the executive team.

“The finger certainly has to be pointed at the FFA executive team and serious questions need to be asked of them.

“If things are going all right, the national team coach doesn’t leave on the eve of a FIFA World Cup.”

Davutovic said the sacking definitely came as a shock.

“Even two years ago, when they extended Stajcic’s contract, David Gallop praised him for overseeing an improvement in the culture,” he said.

“Hence the confusion.”

Davutovic said there’s a “strong chance” a woman is selected as the Matildas’ next coach.

Photo: Dan Himbrechts / AAP