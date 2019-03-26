Conor McGregor announces shock retirement from MMA

Conor McGregor is never far from a headline. Or, more recently, a holding cell.

The UFC megastar shocked the mix martial arts world when he announced his sudden retirement from the sport on Twitter.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

The cynic in us all quickly bubbled to the surface as doubts set in over whether McGregor is serious about his retirement or simply pulling another publicity stunt.

Robb Tasker, host of Fight Week on Fox Sports, tells Macquaire Sports Radio McGregor has pulled a similar stunt before.

“If I was a betting man, I’d say this is very much on the negotiation side of things,” Tasker said.

“As early as today in the United States he was on The Tonight Show spruiking a July fight date, the UFC historically have their big July 4th card in Las Vegas,

“I was hearing from the UFC side of the equation that [McGregor] was almost a done deal to compete on that card, they had a fight in line for him against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone but that’s fallen through due to the money situation and all of a sudden you get these retirement tweets,”

Retirement? Fat chance.

