Controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang in hot water again

Controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang should be immediately banned after the latest in a string of alleged drug breaches, according to Mark Riddell.

The 27-year-old – who infamously had a run in with Australian Mack Horton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 before Horton beat him in the 400m freestyle final – allegedly destroyed a vial of blood with a hammer at his residence in the Zhejiang province.

Riddell said if proven, Sun Yang should instantly be rubbed out from the sport.

“He should have a two-year ban,” he told Breakfast.

“In my experience, you can’t tamper with your samples. As soon as you do that, it’s an automatic two-year ban. It’s ridiculous.

“When I was playing we were under ASADA and WADA, you just can’t touch or tamper with your samples.

“He’s already been banned once, I find it really hard to believe.”

