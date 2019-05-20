Cooper Cronk has ‘one more thing’ he wants to do before retiring

NRL star Cooper Cronk says he’s only got one more wish before calling an end to his glittering career.

On Monday, the Roosters halfback announced he will retire at season’s end.

In his 15-years as a professional rugby league player, Cronk has achieved everything the game has to offer.

The 35-year-old has 357 games for the Storm and the Roosters, 22 Origins for Queensland and 38 Tests for Australia.

He’s won three premierships, a Clive Churchill Medal and has twice been named the Dally M Medallist as the game’s best player.

But, Cronk tells Alan Jones there’s one more thing he wants to achieve before calling it quits.

“I’m really enjoying my time at the Roosters, it’s a tremendous football club,” he says.

“It’s got a perception on the outside of being different to what it is on the inside.

“My time there has been thoroughly enjoyable.

“And hopefully I can do one more thing for that football club.”

