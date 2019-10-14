Cooper Cronk to GWS? Jimmy Bartel responds to rumours

Jimmy Bartel has responded to the rumours that retired Premiership winning star Cooper Cronk may join the GWS Giants coaching staff for the 2020 AFL season.

Brent Read from The Australian broke the story in the lead up to the NRL Grand Final, saying the AFL runners-up were keen to tap into the mind and abilities from Cronk, who is one of the most decorated players in NRL history.

“We’ve had some chats with Cooper and we’d love to get him involved around the boys and the club,” Bartel said.

“He’s played ten thousand games at the elite level. Origins, Australian representatives, what hasn’t he done?”

Bartel, who is a board member on the Giants, said it’s Cronk’s qualities and character that make him such a prized recruit for any coaching staff.

“It’s his leadership, it’s his experience, just everything he brings to the table. Of course we’d love to get him involved,” Bartel said.

“If we can get him involved, I think it would be of maximum benefit to the Giants.”

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)