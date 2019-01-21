Copeland: Selectors deserve a wrap for Patterson decision

New South Wales cricketer Trent Copeland says it’s time to give selectors a wrap on the back of their decision to call in Kurtis Patterson for Australia’s Test squad against Sri Lanka.

Patterson was elevated into the squad after an outstanding Tour match performance for the Cricket Australia XI against Sri Lanka where he notched centuries in both innings and failed to be dismissed.

The 25-year-old – who missed out on initial selection for the national team behind the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns and Matt Renshaw – whacked scores of 157* and 102* against the tourists to continue a purple patch of form in red ball cricket this summer.

And with the likes of Renshaw and Burns failing to pass 25 in both innings, Patterson has rocketed into contention to make the final cut for the first Test beginning on Thursday at the Gabba.

Former Australian Test player Copeland says it’s time to applaud the selection committee of Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and Justin Langer after a disastrous series against India.

“The selectors cop a lot of undue criticism at times,” Copeland said.

“There are times when the fans and the cricket public don’t understand things and it’s not always their job to be transparent and tell everyone exactly what they’re thinking either.

“This is a great move from the selectors in adding to the squad.

“It’s not necessarily an issue if there’s another player vying for selection – when we’re at home – it’s one of the great advantages you have.

“When the One Day series is on, this guy’s churning out runs. He got 160 not out in a grade game I played with him in Sydney two weeks ago before that CA XI game.

“I think it’s just an acknowledgement this guy’s in serious form – is he in our best eleven? Let’s wait and see till matchday.”

Patterson’s scored 428 runs at 47.55 this Sheffield Shield season, while he’s also been dominating the Sydney Grade scene.

