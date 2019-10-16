Corey Harawira-Naera didn’t think he deserved his Kiwis jersey

New Zealand representative Corey Harawira-Naera admits he didn’t think he’d have the chance to represent the Kiwis at the World Cup 9s this weekend based on his form season.

The two-day event gets underway on Friday evening at Bankwest Stadium and will consist of 12 teams split into three pools before a knockout phase with the Kiwis playing round-robin matches against Australia, Papua New Guinea and the USA.

With the Kiwis missing several stars due to injury, the Canterbury back-rower was included in the 9s squad as well as New Zealand’s Test squad to play the Kangaroos and Great Britain as well.

Harawira-Naera told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he’s stoked to be able to represent his country and will be putting his best foot forward.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here to be honest (based) on my year,” Harawira-Naera said.

“I’m glad I’m here but it means a lot to me and my family and everyone that’s helped me on this journey to be in this position to be able to represent them.

“As well obviously as our country and all the boys that aren’t able to play as well because a few injuries have meant a lot of the boys have had to pull out.

“So we’re just making sure we put our best foot forward and enjoy the whole week and enjoy the lead up to the games.”

Harawira-Naera made played 21 appearances for the Bulldogs this season and scored five tries.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.