Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams’ emphatic response to Bryce Cotton’s big statement

“We ain’t going home, we’re making playoffs.”

It was the moment that showed the Perth Wildcats are back and a big chance to contend for this season’s NBL Championship.

Cotton sunk a big three with a step-back and was fouled on the same play – prompting a big reaction from the star import towards Fox Sports NBL commentator and former player Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams.

Cotton – while on court – headed toward the direction of Williams – and on not once but two occasions passionately made clear “We ain’t going home, we’re making playoffs.”

Here’s how it all went down:

In a great spectacle for the sport, Williams was left almost speechless by Cotton’s reaction after knocking down that long range shot.

Williams told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a great to see.

“He said: “We ain’t going home, we’re making playoffs’,” Williams said.

“And he said it twice, but he pointed at me both times.

“We’re making payoffs, that was absolutely gold.”

The former basketball superstar has always had a fierce rivalry with the Wildcats stemming back from his playing days.

Perth have had an indifferent season which began with a strong start before they dropped seven of eight games midway through the season.

It led to Williams being highly critical of the franchise suggesting they needed a third import to overcome their poor run of form.

But with Perth now on a three-game winning streak including big wins over Melbourne United, Adelaide and the Kings, Williams says they’re a title contender once again.

“That was lacking all season to be honest especially when they hit that tough part,” Williams said.

“My whole thing was they needed a third import because those players wouldn’t consistently step up.

“And that’s why they would lose those games – when they got stretched.

“Now the fact that these players are stepping up, this is a team that can contest for a championship.”

Perth are currently atop of the table and host Illawarra on Friday.

