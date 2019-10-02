Corey Oates reviews one of the most eventful seasons in history for the Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oates admits that there were more “ups and downs” in the 2019 season, than ever before in his career.

Oates was an essential part of the Broncos success this season, making 22 appearances and getting over the line 13 times, helping his side finish in 8th spot, but unfortunately, Oates and the Broncos were dismissed early on in the finals series.

The 24-year-old joined Macquarie Sports Radio’s Mark Levy and Mark Riddell at the NRL Fan Fest in Martin Place, and admitted that the 2019 season was one of the most challenging in his career since joining the Broncos almost 7 years ago, but praises coach Anthony Seibold for his hard work and mateship.

“There were a lot of up and downs, probably more than I’ve ever had in one season,” Oates said.

“It’s one that I’ll definitely remember unfortunately, but, I’ll try and forget it also.

“Every coach I’ve had has been different in their own way, Anthony is very strategic with stats, but that’s the way he gets the best out of his players.

“I’ve never had a coach like him, and I think we’re going to have a great year next year.

“We can’t have one off week, and the season we had, proves that.

“Anthony will get a lot more out of the players next year, because the group has been together for a bit longer now.”

Corey Oates has played 144 games with the Broncos since joining the side in 2013, and has scored 91 tries.

