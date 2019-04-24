Corey Parker admits ‘it’s going to take time’ for struggling Broncos

Former NRL star Corey Parker says “it’s going to take time” for his former club Brisbane to meet the high expectations placed on them.

The Broncos are currently sitting in 14th on the ladder following a narrow loss to Canberra – leaving the struggling side with just one win from six games and their worst start to a season since 1999.

All is not well at Red Hill as new coach Anthony Seibold battles to get the powerhouse franchise back to the top to meet the expectations of fans and club legends – who haven’t held back at Brisbane’s start to 2019.

At the centre of it all, are halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima, while the club’s young forward pack hasn’t quite been up to scratch.

“I think everyone’s expectations were a lot higher than what they probably should have been,” Parker said.

“Internally, no one has a higher expectation than the people in the inner sanctum, but the reality of that team is that there are a whole lot of inexperienced players.

“They are not where they need to be or should be at the moment, but they aren’t as bad as what everyone feels.

“It’s going to take time, there’s a big transitional period there.

“There is some pressure mounting, that’s just the nature of the beast I suppose.

“On the other side, the majority of the group they’ve only known one way, that’s ok on one hand but Seibold’s turned up with his coaching staff and wants to implement his own style of coaching.

“It takes time, but unfortunately the pressure cooker of the NRL, they don’t give you that.

“To be fair, we should judge Seibold and the playing group after 12 months.”

Parker also praised the career of Queensland great Greg Inglis who announced his retirement from rugby league last week.

With an important State of Origin series nearing, Parker has endorsed Matt Gillett to replace Inglis as captain with the likes of Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans also being considered.

“If the decision is made in the best interests of the team, it doesn’t matter who they give it to,” Parker said.

“If the captain of Queensland is someone you’re going to follow into battle and you know that they’re going to put their body on the line, time in, time out again and keep coming under duress which is what Origin’s all about.

“You want them to follow whoever you think is going to be doing that and displaying those qualities and more importantly who the other 16 or 17 or however many players are throughout the series that are going to want to follow that guide.

“For me in that group, I’d be going for a Matt Gillett.”

Parker played 347 First Grade games for the Broncos, while also representing Queensland and the Kangaroos.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.