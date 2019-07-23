Corey Parker left bemused by ‘garbage’ Smith comments

Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has defended Melbourne Storm veteran Cameron Smith after he came under attack from Max Krilich.

The Manly great said Smith doesn’t play in the spirit of the game and said referees are scared of the 401-game veteran in an explosive rant.

Parker, who played with Smith at Origin level, was left bemused by the controversial comments.

“To say (Cameron Smith) doesn’t play in the spirit of the game is absurd,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“There’s no one that plays in the rules more than Smithy.

“Any player that takes the field trying to manipulate the rules, everyone just gets cranky because he can do it and control the game.

“He’s the ultimate game manager you’ll ever come across.

“In terms of not playing in the spirit of the game, that (comment) is absolute garbage in my opinion.”

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images