Corey Waddell reveals secret behind Sea Eagles’ success

Manly forward Corey Waddell has credited a strong pre-season built on fitness and hard work as the secret behind the Sea Eagles’ success in 2019.

The club asserted themselves as a premiership contender this season after a golden point win over the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday evening.

That win takes them to fifth on the ladder with Manly pushing for a top four finish on the back of five wins in their last six games.

For Waddell who is in the middle of his first season for the club and in the NRL, he credits coach Des Hasler for the team’s and his own success.

“It was a really tough pre-season,” Waddell said

“It was one of the hardest pre-season’s I’ve ever done.

“The boys were ripping in giving 100 percent every training session.

“This year we sort of fall back on that and how hard we worked in the pre-season and we know we’re really fit and when the grind gets going in the game we can take it to teams and not sit back.

“We’re used to the fatigue from our pre-season and I think that’s what Des has installed in us that we can go toe to toe with teams.”

The 22-year-old debuted for the club in round two and has played 15 games, averaging 88 running metres and 25 tackles per game.

Manly will look to back up their impressive win over Melbourne when they host Newcastle at Lottoland on Saturday afternoon.

Image credit: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.