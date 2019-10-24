Cotton understands Phoenix attacking threat

Perth Wildcats import Bryce Cotton says he’s looking forward to the battle of the attackers when the reigning NBL champions welcome its newest franchise the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

Only two players have outscored Cotton this season, Phoenix duo Mitch Creek and John Roberson who are averaging 25 points each. He praised the duo and said the Wildcats will be focusing on the defence. Speaking to Christian Jantzen on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights, Cotton spoke about their attacking threat.

“They’re one of the highest scoring teams in the league. Mitch has played in this league before… it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat, Roberson has proven to be one hell of a player so it’s going to be a hard fought battle.

I don’t think it matters too much that we haven’t played them. Film is just as good as being out there on the floor, but it just comes down to defence because they’re not a team you want to try to outscore,” he said.