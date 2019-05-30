Could AFL State of Origin make a comeback? There’s only one way it could happen, according to Bartel

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel says representative football in the AFL could only work if a suitable spot in the calendar is found.

The NRL’s State of Origin series begins next Wednesday in Brisbane but the AFL hasn’t played state representation games since 2008, when a Victorian team faced off against the ‘Dreamteam’ to celebrate league’s 150th year.

Bartel, who played in that match 11 years ago, told Macquarie Sports Radio players enjoy playing for their state as long as it didn’t clash with club commitments.

“We’ve been trying to get it back into the AFL but it just doesn’t work, he said.

“It used to be really strong when the SANFL and the WAFL were strong when they had players who would stay back and play in those competitions.

“The problem in the 90s is they’d pick players and then clubs would say they don’t want (a) player playing because they’ve got a long season.

“It ended up being player after player pulling out of the competition.

“Players love it but they’ve just got to find the right space in the AFL season.”

