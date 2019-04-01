Could Zion Williamson suit up for Team USA in Melbourne?

The 18 year old phenomenon projected to be this year’s number 1 NBA draft pick could suit up for Team USA before ever stepping on an NBA court.

New York Times basketball correspondent Marc Stein reports that Duke freshman Zion Williamson is firmly in the sights of Team USA officials who are keen to include him in the FIBA World Cup squad.

USA Basketball intends to gauge the interest of Duke freshman sensation Zion Williamson in joining the 12-man squad it sends to China for the @FIBAWC in the late summer, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 1, 2019

This is a spicy prospect for Australian basketball fans as Team USA are Melbourne bound for two warm up games against the Boomers at Marvel Stadium in August. If Zion is to play in the World Cup, surely a warm up Down Under has merit.

Zion Williamson is the type of rare talent who sets the tongues wagging of both NBA team officials and marketing gurus. He’s about to secure a mega pay-day according to ESPN who claim a bidding war has erupted over a deal to put Zion’s name on a signature sneaker.

Again, Williamson has not yet been drafted to an NBA franchise and for comparison, we must cast our eyes back to 2003 when another once-in-a-generation-talent signed a whopping signature sneaker deal before he signed an NBA contract.

LeBron James.

If the shoe fits.