Counting down the greatest AFL Footy Show moments

Following the huge news of Nine saying farewell to the AFL Footy Show after 23 years, it’s time to countdown some of the greatest Footy Show moments.

5. Our very own David Schwarz was involved in this one

4. One of the Footy Show’s most revered figured – Shane Crawford – was always up to mischief during the show’s 25 years.

3. As was Sam Newman…

2. Perhaps the most infamous moment of the AFL Footy Show was when Brendon Fevola conducted the famous street talk segment at the Brownlow.

1. Speaking of Street Talk, the show’s most famous segment rounds out our top five best moments of the show.