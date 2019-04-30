Cowboys skipper says coach Paul Green ‘has the full support of the playing group’

North Queensland skipper Michael Morgan says coach Paul Green has the full support of the playing group despite reports suggesting he had lost the Cowboys dressing room.

Green has coached the Cowboys since 2014, reaching two Grand Finals and winning one of them, but their 2019 campaign has started terribly and the side have managed just two wins from 7 starts.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, Michael Morgan dismisses talk of internal disharmony as external speculation.

“When teams aren’t going well, externally people look for reasons why, so people outside the group from their point of view look for reasons they believe things might not be working,” Morgan tells David Morrow and Mat Thompson.

“Greeny has the full support of the playing group, we’ve got a good leadership group here and we caught up this morning once we heard about [the story] and made sure that Greeny was on the same page as us,

“There are no legs to the story and it’s purely, I believe, because of the way we’re playing, we’re 2 and 5, that always happens when teams are losing.

Strong starts have been followed by limp finishes for the Cowboys as seen in last week’s loss to the Bulldogs. The Cowboys were in control for the fist 30 minutes before being run over in the second half to lose 24-12.

“It’s not the whole second half, but there have been periods in second halves of games where individually, at times, different people have clocked off and missed their assignment,” Morgan said.

“Unfortunately it’s hurt us in the worst way possible, which is leaking tries,

“We have to be more resilient, when it’s in a bit of a grind and it’s a set for set type of game, we have to be more resliant, staying in it and not losing concentration.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Michael Morgan: