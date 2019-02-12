Craig Foster currently one of world sport’s most influential figures: Levy

Mark Levy says former Socceroo Craig Foster is one of the most influential people in world sport right now.

Foster’s become the public face of refugee Hakeem al-Araibi’s campaign, after he was incarcerated in a Bangkok prison late last year.

The 25-year-old was released on Tuesday and touched down to rapturous applause in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon.

Australian football has endured a tumultuous month following the sacking of Alen Sjacic and Levy said Football Federation Australia’s board could use an influential figure like Craig Foster right now.

“I cannot believe we don’t have someone with his experience and common sense on the board of Football Federation Australia, because we certainly need someone like him involved in the sport,” he said.



“I’ve been following the Al-Arabi case pretty closely in recent weeks and the thing that has impressed me is the fight from Craig Foster and the willingness to keep going, despite hurdles from governments and influential people.

“Congratulations to Craig Foster and all those people who have rallied around the ‘Save Hakeem’ movement, thank goodness the young man is back in Australia where he belongs.



“Given the tireless work by Craig Foster, I honestly believe he’s become one of the most influential people in sport, because the campaign has gone around the world.”

Click PLAY to hear more