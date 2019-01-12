Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Craig Gabriel’s tips for the Australian Open

8 hours ago
Sunday Morning

Craig Gabriel doesn’t think Roger Federer will win the 2019 Australian Open.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s tennis expert told Sunday Morning the Swiss legend should feature in the second week of the tournament, but won’t go all the way.

“I’m tossing between Zverev and Djokovic (for men’s champion),” Craig said.

Serena Williams was Craig’s tip to win the women’s side of the draw.

Craig also said he can see an “upset in the making” in the first round.

Click PLAY for the full preview with Craig Gabriel

Photo: Richard Wainwright / AAP 

Sunday Morning
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83