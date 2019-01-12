Craig Gabriel’s tips for the Australian Open

Craig Gabriel doesn’t think Roger Federer will win the 2019 Australian Open.

Macquarie Sports Radio’s tennis expert told Sunday Morning the Swiss legend should feature in the second week of the tournament, but won’t go all the way.

“I’m tossing between Zverev and Djokovic (for men’s champion),” Craig said.

Serena Williams was Craig’s tip to win the women’s side of the draw.

Craig also said he can see an “upset in the making” in the first round.

Photo: Richard Wainwright / AAP